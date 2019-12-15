Offaly school honours great achievements at Academic Awards Night

Killina Presentation Secondary School recently hosted a special event in the school calendar with the presentation of the Annual Academic Awards 2019, marking students' achievements in the State Exams.

The school was proud to welcome Niall Colbert (news anchor with Today FM), and a graduate of the Class of 2008, as guest speaker on the night.

Once again, there was a terrific number of recipients who excelled across a range of subjects, and a notable number of all-rounders who featured in multiple subject areas.

Many of these students had already received awards in May at the End of Year Awards that recognise achievements in sports, music, and other extracurricular activities, and also school contribution awards recognising leadership, involvement and inclusion- all areas that make the school, the Killina atmosphere and ethos what it is.

It is a tribute and a testament to these recipients as the well-rounded characters they are, and how they pave the way for future recipients..

Among the recipients for Junior Cycle were (alphabetically) Oliwa Bryja, Coreen Clear, Adrian Costello, Amy Craven, Ava Dolan, Tom Doyle, Libby English, Ronan Fulton, Ashley Gerasch, Ciara Heffernan, Paul Heffernan, Ellie Hogan, Amy Kelly, Hannah McDonald, Saraid McDonald, Caitlin Minnock, Neil Minnock, Charlie Mitchell, Niamh O'Connell, Aleksandra Piet, Anu Sanni, Olesja Selicka, Teni Shittu, John Spollen, Ugne Visockyte, Rebecca Watkins and Ciara Wyer.

From the 2019 Leaving Certificate Class, the following students were recipients (again alphabetically): Claire Brennan, Martina Byrne, Rebecca Carroll, Kevin Comiskey, Jamie Doolin, Nicole Doyle, Katie Fletcher, Rachel Horan, Siobhán Keaveney, Chloe Lambe, Kieran Leonard, Rebecca Lindley, Aidan Molloy, Luca Montone, Kaitlin O'Brien, Susan O'Grady, Stephen Rosney, Adam Saxby and Anita Watkins.

The school extended congratulations and well done to all recipients, and a special congratulations to Teni Shittu and Claire Brennan, who received the Overall Best Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate results respectively. These are two outstanding young women, among many more students, who are destined to achieve great things, and the school is honoured to have young people of that calibre among it's current and past enrollment.

Special thanks was extended to Ms Kennedy and Mr Concannon and the organising committee for putting together an enjoyable night for all.