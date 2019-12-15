Cyclist killed in Dublin after being hit by Luas tram

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Peters Place on Charlemont Bridge at approximately 3am this morning.

A male cyclist was fatally injured when a collision occurred between the Luas and the pedal cyclist. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall. The scene of the collision has been examined and the luas line is now open.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.