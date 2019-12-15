Offaly weather forecaster to take part in major Climate Change Conference

An Offaly weather forecaster is heading off to Greece next year to take part in a major Climate Change Conference.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel will present his paper on Fodder Crisis and Climate Change at the 2020 ATINER Climate Change conference in Athens.

The four day event will bring together an international delegation of researchers and academics specialising in issues relating to climate change, geography and the natural world.

Cathal commented, "My PhD thesis focuses on identifying the causes and frequency of past Irish fodder crisis, and how climate change will impact on the future production of fodder in Ireland."

The project is a joint venture with UCC, Oxford University, and the EPA.