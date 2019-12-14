New shopping centre in Tullamore given the green light

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a massive new shopping centre in Tullamore.

The approval is subject to a number of conditions.

The proposed €20 million Riverside Centre will create close to 250 jobs in the town and a further 100 during construction.

It is to be built on the old Coens site on the Church Road directly across from the newly opened Lidl store.

Offaly County Council sought further information earlier this year and raised a number of concerns about the development but has now given the green light.

The development will include a shopping centre, residential units, a cinema, restaurants and cafés if given the go-ahead.

It will be built in five separate blocks on the massive site which extends all the way behind the existing Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre on the Church Road.

Block A would be on the site of a former car dealership on the Church Road and would be a two-storey retail unit.

Block B would back on to the current Dunnes Stores centre.