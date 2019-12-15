Block of warehouse units in Offaly sells for incredible price at auction

A block of warehouse units in Offaly sold for more than €100,000 over the reserve price this week.

Units 7, 8, 9 and 12 in Clonmullen Business Park in Edenderry went under the hammer at an online auction on Tuesday with a reserve of €265,000.

However a number of bidders got the ball rolling at the auction, steadily pushing up the price, before two bidders went head to head driving the final selling price up to €377,000.