Offaly company offering free Christmas lights recycling in aid of charity

Tullamore's KMK Metals Recycling Ltd has teamed up with the Bridge Shopping Centre, Harbour Place in Mullingar and Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone to give shoppers the opportunity to recycle old and broken Christmas lights for free. Any money raised recycling the Christmas lights will be donated to the Midlands Simon Community.

Specially-designed trolleys have been placed in each of the three shopping centres making it simple for members of the public to drop off lights while out doing their shopping. The trolleys will remain in place until the end of January giving people the opportunity to take down their festive decorations and recycle any indoor or outdoor Christmas lights that are no longer working.

Max Kyck, General Manager of KMK Metals Recycling, said: “We have been recycling Christmas lights free of charge, locally, for many years now and as environmental awareness continues to grow, we are delighted to find that our trolleys need to be emptied more frequently.

"It’s so important to make sure that you dispose of any electrical and electronic waste or batteries responsibly, which you can do for free at participating electrical retailers or local authority recycling centres. For Christmas lights, it’s even simpler. You can just bring them to one of the three local shopping centres and drop them into one of our trolleys, happy in the knowledge that you are also helping the Midlands Simon Community.”

People are asked to use the trolleys solely for recycling Christmas lights and to remove any packaging beforehand.

Midlands Simon Community offers many services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, to help get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Midlands Simon offers services and support to people in the Midlands region of Offaly, Westmeath, Laois and Longford. The charity aims to help users of the service to rebuild their lives and move out of homelessness into a permanent home.

KMK Metals Recycling Ltd. operates out of two state-of-the-art premises in Tullamore and Kilbeggan, employing over 100 local people. Ireland’s industry leader with 40 years’ experience, KMK offers a secure and fully compliant waste collection and recycling service for metals, waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and batteries throughout Ireland. KMK has the capacity and capability to recycle Ireland’s electrical appliances and batteries to the highest standards, currently managing over 75% of Ireland’s electrical waste.