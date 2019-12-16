Offaly councillor excited to set out on new career path

An Offaly councillor has described his excitement at setting out on a completely new career path.

Councillor John Leahy has joined the RE/MAX Professional Partners Team as a Business Development Manager and will be based in Offaly.

The former RENUA party leader went back to college went back to college to train as an auctioneer having previously been the Coaching & Games Promotion Officer with Offaly GAA.

Speaking about his new role, John said he was excited to take on the new challenge which he believes is perfect for him as he has always loved interacting with the public. He added that his new position was a natural fit as he has a great knowledge of the housing market.

John chose the position with RE\MAX as he knew almost immediately on meeting with the company that it would be a perfect fit for him.

As a councillor, an active community worker and now Business Development Manager with RE\MAX, John knows he is going to be very busy but he says he wouldn't have it any other way.

The team of professionals will be based in the Athlone Office whilst John will be based in Offaly coordinating and organising meetings for the RE/MAX sales team.

John can be contacted 087 2073226 or via e-mail to johnleahy@remax.ie.