WEATHER FORECAST: Snow in forecast for tonight from Met Eireann

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland tonight is warning of snow accumulations in parts of the country.

The forecast states that there will be widespread showers tonight, most frequent in the west, which will turn increasingly wintry tonight, with the possibility of snow accumulating over high ground. Lowest temperatures generally ranging from zero to plus 3 degrees. Westerly winds continuing strong with gales on coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mixture of sunny spells and frequent showers on Saturday. The showers will be heavy at times and wintry on hills. Feeling cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, reaching gale force on north and west coasts.

Cold with showers of rain or sleet, with some snow possible again over high ground on Saturday night. A widespread frost with minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, coldest in the north. Winds mostly moderate southerly, but fresh to strong on the southern coast.