Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is for it to be cold and wintry over the weekend. It will be more settled next week but will become very cold at night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mixture of sunny spells and frequent showers on Saturday. The showers will be heavy at times and wintry on hills. Feeling cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, reaching gale force on north and west coasts.

Cold with showers of rain or sleet, with some snow possible over high ground on Saturday night. A widespread frost with minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, coldest in the north. Winds mostly moderate southerly, but fresh to strong on the southern coast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a frosty start with icy patches with another day of widespread showers which will be wintry at times. Maximum temperatures just 2 to 3 degrees in the north, but reaching 5 to 6 degrees further south. Winds will be mostly moderate and variable in direction, fresh to strong on the south coast. The showers will become confined to coasts in the evening. A widespread frost on Sunday night, lows of -3 to 0 degrees. Westerly winds will be light to moderate.