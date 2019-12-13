Offaly charity receives donation from local supermarket staff

Little Wishes Edenderry has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Edenderry store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Claire Rushe of Little Wishes Edenderry by Aldi’s Edenderry store Charity Champion Stephen Conran.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting James Hogan, Aldi Edenderry Store Manager said: “The Edenderry store team are delighted to support Little Wishes Edenderry through the Community Grants programme. The work they do to bring enjoyment and treats to local people and their families affected by cancer is extremely valuable.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”