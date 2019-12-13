Offaly school to show off brand new facilities
Offaly school to show off brand new facilities
Tullamore's Sacred Heart School is inviting friends, past students and parents to an event to view their brand new facilities.
A new gym and ASD unit were recently fitted in the school and will be displayed on the night with visitors given a tour.
The event takes place on Monday next, December 16 from 7pm to 8pm.
You can RSVP your interest in attending by emailing c.beatty@shstullamore.ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on