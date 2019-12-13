Offaly school to show off brand new facilities

Tullamore's Sacred Heart School is inviting friends, past students and parents to an event to view their brand new facilities.

A new gym and ASD unit were recently fitted in the school and will be displayed on the night with visitors given a tour.

The event takes place on Monday next, December 16 from 7pm to 8pm.

You can RSVP your interest in attending by emailing c.beatty@shstullamore.ie.