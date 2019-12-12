Remarkable Offaly men to feature in book about the Irish in Latin America

The stories of a number of Midlands men, including Offaly's William Bulfin, is included in a new book by Mayo-born American author Harry Dunleavy.

The book charts the influence of Irish people in Latin America through the generations, including William Bulfin who became a newspaper editor and owner in Argentina.

William was born in 1864 at Derrinlough, near Birr, in County Offaly. He was the fourth son of a family of nine boys and one girl. He was educated at the Presentation School in Birr and the Royal Charter School at Banagher.

The author notes: "His life took on a variety of colours including romance, travelling, and writing. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he was fortunate enough to have received a fairly sound education before emigrating. He was also fortunate enough to have connections with the Passionist Fathers in Argentina.

"At the time of his original arrival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1884, his uncle, Father Vincent Grogan, was head of the

Passionist Fathers who had a monastery there at that time. After immigrating to Argentina at the age of twenty with an

older brother Peter, and despite his connections in Buenos Aires, he and his brother subsequently abandoned city life and headed for the Pampas and the ranch of one John Dowling, a native of County Longford, where the inception of his literary and romantic life took shape when he met and married Anne O’Rourke, a native of Ballacurra, County Westmeath.

"In the Pampas, he associated mainly with the Irish and the Gauchos and began writing vivid articles about their lives for the Southern Cross, then owned by Michael Dineen from Cork. His book, ”Tales of the Pampas” dealt in detail with the lonely life of the “Gauchos,” along with his own experiences. His book, “Rambles in Erin”, tells of his journey around Ireland in a bicycle. His articles were published in The Southern Cross, The New York Daily News, and in book form by Gill Publishing in 1907."

He later began writing for The Southern Cross. Within a year after arriving back, he became a sub-editor of the Southern Cross and later its editor and proprietor.

"Bulfin appears to have been an interesting and enigmatic character. William Bulfin returned to his native land on two occasions. On January 1, 1910, he returned to Ireland for the last time and died shortly afterwards at his home in Derrinlough, only about a month after his return. One might ponder if homesickness was a factor, which brought him back for the last time to the land of his birth as he was still a relatively young man," the author notes.

William Bulfin's own son Eamon Bulfin was an Argentine-born Irish Republican famed for having raised the green flag embossed with the words 'Irish Republic' over the GPO during the 1916 Easter Rising. The son of William Bulfin of Birr, Eamon spent his youth under the tutelage of Padraig Pearse at his famous Scoil Eanna institution, going on to become captain of the Irish Volunteer Company.

He joined the Irish Republican Brotherhood in 1913 and began preparing for the Easter Rising. Following his role in the rebellion, Bulfin was sent to Frongoch Prison in Wales, like many other volunteers, but he was spared and deported back to Argentina. In his absence in 1920, Bulfin was elected to, and subsequently made chairman of, the County Council of the then-named King's County.

The county became Offaly during his term, making him a somewhat spiritual catalyst for the birth of the 'Faithful' county as we know it today. He died on Christmas Eve, 1968, and is buried in Birr.

You can read more about William Bulfin and a selection of Irish people and their influence in Argentina in Harry Dunleavy's book, 'Irish Immigration to Latin America.'