HSE plans extensions at Tullamore Hospital

The HSE intends to submit planning applications for a number of extensions at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

They will submit particulars in the coming weeks for extensions to the Histology Department and the Blood Transfusion Lab.

The works on the Histology Department will include a processing room, two offices and a store room, if granted approval.

The extension to the Blood Transfusion Lab will consist of a single-storey structure in the internal courtyard of the hospital. This would provide an equipment store, office and toilet.

Under the HSE plans, the existing administration area will be refurbished to include an Acute Mid-Term Assessment Unit and two isolation rooms with an external access door.

This acute unit would house six beds with ensuites, a nurses' station, FIT room, pantry, utility store and office.

Offaly County Council will decide on the application.