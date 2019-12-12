UPDATE: Two cars involved in overnight crash in Offaly

Two cars were involved in a collision close to a bridge in Rhode, Co Offaly on Wednesday evening, December 11.

Gardaí say they were called to the scene at approximately 9.45pm in Rathcobican, Rhode.

The bridge on the Rhode to Mount Lucas road was blocked for a short time following the crash.

No serious injuries were reported and none of the occupants of the cars were taken to hospital.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.