Offaly tourism websites undergo improvement workshop

Two Offaly tourism businesses have completed Fáilte Ireland’s Website Improvement Programme which has been designed especially for visitor attractions and activity providers in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

All nine counties in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands were represented by the 44 attendees of Fáilte Ireland programme designed to improve digital skills and websites, including 11 businesses from counties Westmeath, Offaly and Roscommon.

Mid Ireland Adventure and Silver Line Cruisers were the Offaly attendees.

Fáilte Ireland’s Website Improvement Programme is a training and investment programme that will help participants improve the content and functionality of their website, as well as improving their digital skills.

Speaking about the programme, Mark McGovern, Manager of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands said: “We launched the Website Improvement Programme to improve the attractiveness of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands by improving the websites of attractions and activity providers in the region.

"86% of visitors to Ireland book everything independently and 92% of all visitors use the internet to research the destinations they are travelling to, so each website really is the shop window of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. The programme has been really well received to date and we look forward to seeing these websites going live in 2020 ahead of the peak tourism season.”