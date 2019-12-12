Offaly student receives CPA Ireland Prize for Academic Excellence

An Offaly student has picked an award for academic excellence which was presented by CPA Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Eilish Tracey from Clara was the recipient of the award which recognises her accomplishment as the top performer in the Professional 2 paper on Strategic Corporate Finance and the award was sponsored by Eirkoo.

Gearóid O’Driscoll, President of CPA Ireland, speaking at the graduation ceremony challenged young accountants to show leadership in the fight against climate change.

O’Driscoll said “The scale of the climate crisis is now widely understood, but too few businesses and individuals are examining how society can combat this. Every business in Ireland from the largest multinational to a fledgling start-up will avail of the advice of qualified accountants. As a profession, we have a responsibility to help businesses measure their climate impact and lead businesses to transition to a low carbon economy.”

“In conjunction with our sponsors, CPA Ireland each year presents an award to those students who have achieved the highest examination mark in each subject for the CPA examinations. Congratulations Eilish and to all the 2019 prize-winners who come from diverse roles in both practice and industry and thank you to all our partner firms involved in this event.”

Eilish Tracey, who works as an Internal Auditor with the HSE said "My proudest moment was firstly realising I had finally achieved my long term goal of becoming a fully qualified accountant, to then find I had also received the honour of prize-winner in one of my exams truly made all the long hours of hard work well worth it."