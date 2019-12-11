Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days is for the colder weather for continue with windy spells and frequent showers.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the morning to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Showers will follow from the west, some heavy or prolonged with a risk of hail and thunder. Moderate westerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty and will become very strong in the west with gales along the coast. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Further showery outbreaks of rain on Thursday night. A cold night with minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in strong westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cold day with sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will merge into longer spells of rain. There is a risk of very windy conditions in the southwest, but details are still uncertain. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. On Friday night showers may turn wintry, especially on higher ground.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/6iVfRtAQz4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2019

It will continue cold and showery during the weekend with some wintry falls possible. Minimum night time temperatures are likely to be in the low single figures. It will be breezy at times as well.

It looks like it will continue cold early next week with a mix of sunshine and showers.