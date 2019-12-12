Offaly candidate to launch General Election campaign

Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett will launch her General Election campaign for Laois-Offaly in Tullamore Court Hotel on Monday, December 16 from 7.30pm.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Senator Hackett said she was looking forward to hosting the event, not only to launch her General Election campaign, but also to thank her local election campaign team, and her fellow Green Party members and supporters for their help and encouragement this year.

Anyone interested in meeting other green-minded people is welcome to go along.

Senator Hackett said, “the ecological crisis is here, and it is affecting the people of Laois and Offaly in a very direct way. We are affected by issues such as flooding, and extreme weather events such as storms. We have seen species loss and biodiversity breakdown, job losses in Bord Na Mona and ESB, struggling family farms, and communities divided over renewable energy projects. How we adapt and mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss affects us all. And that is why it is so important to have a green voice for Laois-Offaly.

“The people in this constituency need representation in a way they never have had before. The ‘business as usual’ approach is no longer an option. We need representatives who are not caught up in ‘parish-pump’ politics, but who see the bigger picture, and want the best for Laois and Offaly, and our country as a whole. We have the opportunity to be leaders, not followers, and I want to lead that charge.

“The Green Wave is here, and the time is right for a Green TD from this constituency in Dáil Éireann," Senator Hackett concluded.