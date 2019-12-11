Offaly girl named fundraiser of the year at Image magazine awards

11-year-old Lexie Delaney from Edenderry has been announced as the winner of the fundraiser of the year award at the image Woman of the Year Awards 2019.

The five-star event took place at the Westbury Hotel on December 10 to celebrate inspiring women across five categories, including community spirit, courage and fundraising.



Despite her tender years, Lexie has been fundraising for homeless services since she was just six years old. Her mum Lillian put her forward, and says, "Lexie has raised thousands of euro to buy much-needed supplies for lots of different charities. She is doing a toy appeal for the Christmas party organised by the North Dublin Bay Housing Crisis for children in emergency accommodation.

"There will be around 400 children at the party, and they put on a Christmas dinner and lots of fun activities plus a visit to Santa."

"Lexie has 150 presents so far and 50 selection boxes. This is her third year helping them out; she gets her school, Scoil Bhríde Edenderry, involved in the appeal. She won an award last year for Young Fundraiser of the Year at the Woman's Way and Pharmaton Children's Awards, and she is a finalist in the Volunteer Ireland Awards this month."

The inaugural IMAGE Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Tesco finest, celebrate the inspiring women who do extraordinary things, making a positive impact on their family, friends, colleagues and community.

"These everyday heroes always put others first but never look for recognition for doing so. They are women who raise money for local issues; who give up their free time to care for others; who selflessly help out in the community. They come from all walks of life, and make a huge difference in their workplace, to their family and friends, the environment, politics, arts, and sports," organisers said.

Judges included Lizzie Gore-Grimes (IMAGE editor-in-chief); James Kavanagh (influencer and cookbook author) and Georgie Crawford (broadcaster on 98FM). The awards MC was Miriam O'Callaghan.