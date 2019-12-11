Teenagers threaten staff with gun during Midlands burglary

Gardaí have arrested three male youths following an attempted armed robbery at an off-licence in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

At approximately 8.10pm on Tuesday, two male youths entered an off-licence store on Ashe Road, Mullingar. One of the youths threatened a staff member with an apparent hand gun. It’s understood the staff member fended off the youths before they fled from the store empty-handed.

The alarm was raised and during a follow-up operation three youths were arrested a short time later.

An imitation hand gun was recovered by investigating gardaí. The scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

All three youths, two aged 15 and one 17, are currently detained for questioning at Mullingar Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is ongoing.