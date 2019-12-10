WATCH: Santa gets garda escort as he makes grand entrance in two Offaly towns
WATCH: Santa gets garda escort as he makes special appearance in two Offaly towns
Gardai were on hand to give Santa Claus an escort into two Offaly towns last weekend.
They were on hand to escort the main man into Cloghan last Friday and into Rhode last Sunday.
Both communities were out in force to welcome Santa and his escorts as the Christmas season gets underway in style across the county.
