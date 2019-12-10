Patients with flu-like symptoms asked to stay away from Tullamore Hospital as visiting restrictions put in place

The management of Tullamore Hospital has put in place visiting restrictions for two areas of the hospital.

Members of the public are being asked not to visit the Emergency Department or Medical 3 Ward unless absolutely necessary.

The hospital also emphasised that you should not visit the hospital if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

The hospital is currently caring for a number of patients with influenza and flu-like symptoms and, as a consequence of this, has taken the decision to close one medical ward, to prevent further spread of the noro-virus.