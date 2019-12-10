When is the right time to put up your Christmas tree?

It’s a contentious issue at this time of the year. “There’s always one” who have their tree up in October to a chorus of sighs. All through November, there are two clear sides to the divide. What might be considered the “over-enthusiastic” Christmas nutters and “the November Grinches”, but who is right?

According to a survey carried out on behalf of Carrolls Irish Gifts, 66.7% of people agree with the so-called Grinches, that you should not have a Christmas Tree erected in your home until at least December 1 has come.

While on the other side of the only coin 13.3% agree that in November (any time after Halloween) it’s fine to ‘deck the halls’ and get the festive season underway.

Interestingly a whopping 20% of respondents don’t want to see the tree up until at least two weeks prior to the big day. That would be December 11, at the very earliest!

Survey Results

When to put up the Christmas Tree

66.7% say not until December has come.

20% say not until at least 2 weeks before Christmas day.

13.3% say Any time after Halloween is good.

When to play Christmas Music

60% say all through December is good.

32.5% say no more than 2 weeks before Christmas day.

7.5% any time after Halloween is good.

Will you be travelling this Christmas?

65.1% will be home with their family.

34.9% will be going away on a trip.

Will you go to Mass at Christmas?

80% say no.

20% say yes.