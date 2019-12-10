Offaly man wins €1,000 luxury holiday voucher in local store

An Offaly store has announced the grand prize winner of a €1,000 luxury holiday voucher.

Knight’s Londis, Clara ran an in-store competition and the ultimate winner of the Taste Like Home Holiday Voucher Giveaway was Tom Cunningham. Tom won the €1,000 voucher after entering Knight’s in-store competition to celebrate Londis’ sponsorship of the phenomenally popular Tastes Like Home television programme on RTE.

The competition ran from August this year right through to October and Londis customers were asked to simply fill out an application form that asked them why they would love to win a €1,000 holiday voucher thanks to Londis. Tom Cunningham was selected from thousands of entrants and was delighted with the €1,000 holiday voucher.

Commenting Aidan Flynn said, “This was a hugely popular competition among our customers and was a great way for us to celebrate Londis’ sponsorship of Season 4 of Taste Like Home, this very popular television series. We had a lovely celebration with Tom Cunningham when we presented Tom with this amazing hamper including Londis branded holiday essentials. We are delighted that one of our customers won from the thousands of entrants.”