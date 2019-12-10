Offaly man returned for another year as Laois GAA Chairman

An Offaly man has been returned for a third year as Chairman of Laois GAA following last night's Convention.

He was returned for unopposed on the night following the withdrawal of Portarlington's Kieran Leavy.

Originally from Edenderry, Peter O'Neill has been involved at county board level in Laois for the last 17 years. He has also been involved in organising two national Féiles.

He has previously been Coaching and Games Officer and the Football Liaison Officer, providing the link between county football teams and the County Board.