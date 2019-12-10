Offaly deaths and funerals (December 10)

Kathleen WHELAN (née Duffy) - 52 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ina (Sabina) SLEVIN (née Egan) - Springpark, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Banagher Cemetery.

Chrissie Reynolds (née Cox) - The Hill, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge, Banagher, on Tuesday from 3.30pm until 6.15pm, with removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Lil HUNSTON (née Dempsey) - Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Hugh CARR - Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly Pallas Lake, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in Carnegie's Funeral Home, (A94 XK28) 19 The Crescent, Monkstown, Dublin from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday evening. Funeral arriving in St. Manman's Church, (R32 FW20) Clonaslee, Co. Laois on Wednesday for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonaslee Cemetery.

Edward (Eddie) Bennett - Voilet Bank, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Laois

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with recital of the Rosary at 9pm, arriving Thursday to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Coolegagan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. House private on Thursday morning, please.





