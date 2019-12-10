WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow weather warning issued for all of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for all of Ireland for today (Tuesday).

The advisory came into place this morning and is valid until around 4pm this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to take care especially on rural roads as trees and structures that may have been weakened by Storm Atiyah at the weekend could suffer further damage and fall.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE COMING DAYS

Strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts; heavy squally spells of rain continuing too.

Wet and windy this morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy and squally at times. The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers following behind, some of the showers that follow will be heavy with hail and thunder. pic.twitter.com/vtIzbIHUTq December 10, 2019

Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country.

Rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.