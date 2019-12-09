Shane Lowry on shortlist for RTE Sportsperson of the Year

Open Champion Shane Lowry is on the shortlist for 2019 RTE Sportsperson on the Year.

The Offaly golfer had the sporting moment of the year when he won The Open at Royal Portrush in terrible conditions.

The winner will be announced live on RTÉ One this Saturday, December 14 at 9.20pm

The 10 finalists are:

Seamus Callanan

Stephen Cluxton

Niamh Kilkenny

Shane Lowry

Ciara Mageean

Rhys McCleneghan

Denise O'Sullivan

Sanita Puspure

Jason Smyth

Katie Taylor