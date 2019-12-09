Shane Lowry on shortlist for RTE Sportsperson of the Year
Shane Lowry on shortlist for RTE Sportsperson of the Year
Open Champion Shane Lowry is on the shortlist for 2019 RTE Sportsperson on the Year.
The Offaly golfer had the sporting moment of the year when he won The Open at Royal Portrush in terrible conditions.
The winner will be announced live on RTÉ One this Saturday, December 14 at 9.20pm
The 10 finalists are:
Seamus Callanan
Stephen Cluxton
Niamh Kilkenny
Shane Lowry
Ciara Mageean
Rhys McCleneghan
Denise O'Sullivan
Sanita Puspure
Jason Smyth
Katie Taylor
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on