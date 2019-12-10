Tullamore school issues invitation to attend opening of new facilities
The Sacred Heart School in Tullamore has issued an invitation to all past pupils, parents and friends of the school to be in attendance as the school showcases its new gym and ASD unit.
The event takes place on Monday, December 16. There will be a free raffle on the night and refreshments will be provided.
The new development has upgraded the facilities in the school.
