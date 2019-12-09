Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for very unsettled weather continuing for the rest of the week and it will be colder than normal also.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a wet start to the day with heavy rain in places. Very mild with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, but turning much colder in the afternoon. Brighter conditions with scattered showers will extend from the Atlantic in the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be heavy, with hail and thunder possible in the northwest by evening. It will be blustery too, with strong and gusty southwesterly winds veering westerly as the rain clears.

Breezy, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Tuesday night. Most of the showers in the western half of the country, with a risk of hail and thunder in Atlantic coastal areas. Showers may turn wintry over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 to 4 degrees, in moderate to fresh, west to southwest winds.

Rain will spread eastwards to all parts ovt, turning heavy in places. S'ly winds will be strong&gusty with gales developing along coasts. Lows of 2 to 5°C with a temporary slight frost in the E, but steadily becoming milder later in the night with temps of 9 to 11°C by morning. pic.twitter.com/68IRod66F9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 9, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be very cold and breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail, with a risk of thunder, especially in Atlantic coastal counties. Some wintry showers are possible also, mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures only 3 to 7 degrees, with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Cold at first on Wednesday night, with a risk of frost in the east and north, but milder conditions, with rain and strengthening southerly winds, will extend gradually from the Atlantic.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the day to start wet again with rain expected countrywide on Thursday morning. Remaining showery throughout the day with the showers possibly heavy at times. Maximum temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes, later veering west to northwest and strengthening. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in the east.

The latest forecast for Friday and the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be very cold and unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain but some sunny intervals also. Some wintry showers likely, especially over high ground. Risk of frost at night, especially in places sheltered from moderate to fresh, predominantly westerly winds.