Will there be a White Christmas? One bookmakers cuts its odds

Will there be a White Christmas? Well it one bookmaker thinks there might be as they have slashed its odds after a blizzard of bets.

With weather reports suggesting that Ireland could be hit with snow later this week, punters have been piling on the odds of a White Christmas.

Boylesports saw an influx of bets pouring in last week which has resulted in the odds of a White Christmas being slashed from 5/1 to 4/1.

The odds for snow on any day in December have also hardened into 1/4 from 1/3.