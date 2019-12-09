Met Eireann issues weather advisory as more windy weather on the way for Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Tuesday with more windy weather on the way for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country. Generally, Met Eireann states, winds will be below warning thresholds but damage to some structures and trees, already weakened from the effects of Storm Atiyah, is possible.

Rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.