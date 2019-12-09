Green light for substantial residential development in centre of Offaly town

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a substantial residential development in the centre of Edenderry.

The plan is to construct seven three and four-bed houses and 16 new apartments behind JKL Street, the town's main street.

The development will be located to the rear of 80-84 JKL Street, effectively behind the existing and well-known Eden Deli café.

The site would open to the rear of the site on the shopping centre ring road behind O'Shaughnessy Solicitors.

The apartments will be split with eight one-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

Offaly County Council has attached 25 conditions to the planning permission.