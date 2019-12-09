Final decision due this week on massive new shopping centre in Tullamore

A decision from Offaly County Council on whether or not to grant planning permission for a massive new shopping centre in Tullamore is due this week.

The proposed €20 million Riverside Centre, which would create close to 250 jobs in the town and a further 100 during construction, would be built on the old Coens site on the Church Road and would be directly across from the newly opened Lidl store.

Offaly County Council sought further information earlier this year and raised a number of concerns about the development.

The local authority stated that the development, along with other developments in the area, 'could divert substantial economic activity from the central retail area and would therefore seriously injure the vitality and viability of Tullamore Town Centre Retail Area'. It also said that a town the size of Tullamore 'cannot sustain two cinemas'.

If given the go ahead, it would include a shopping centre, residential units, a cinema, restaurants and cafés if given the go-ahead.

It would be built in five separate blocks on the massive site which extends all the way behind the existing Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre on the Church Road.

Block A would be on the site of a former car dealership on the Church Road and would be a two-storey retail unit.

Block B would back on to the current Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre and would be a two/three storey retail unit with cafe/restaurant and apartments. Block C would be a large single storey retail building with Block D housing a cinema. Finally Block E would again be a single storey building with attached garden centre.