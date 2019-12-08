Storm Atiyah warning issued by Gardaí as Status Red Warning active

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be extra cautious as Storm Atiyah is set to bring severe winds forecast on Sunday and early Monday.

Gardaí say cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. The police also warn that drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings.

They also ask people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast.

The Gardaí urge everybody to heed the Met Éireann warnings and be aware of local prevailing weather conditions.

A Statue Red Wind Warning for Kerry which is valid from today, Sunday 8th December, 2019 at 4 p.m. to 7p.m. Winds will reach speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h for a time this evening. Extreme caution is advised, especially near the coast and on high ground.

The Status Orange Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Gusts of 110 to 130 km/h are expected, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford. Winds will reach speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

More information and updates from Met Éireann: www.met.ie/warnings