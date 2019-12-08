Latest weather forecast for Storm Atiyah from Met Eireann warns of severe and damaging gusts

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Storm Atiyah is for gale force winds in places with potentially severe and damaging gusts.

A Status Orange Wind warning comes into place at 1pm for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. There will be very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas. That warning is in place until 6am on Monday

At the same time, a Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h. It is also in place until 6am on Monday.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Donegal until 1pm.

The weather forecast for today states that Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions across the country on Sunday. Strong west to southwest winds will increase gale force in the west of the country through the afternoon and into the evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts. Westerly winds will reach strong gale to storm force on western and southern coasts.

Strong winds in eastern areas will increase to gale force during the evening as westerly winds veer northwesterly with strong gale to storm force winds continuing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8°C. pic.twitter.com/f7dvqF42dt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

There will be frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder. Strong winds in eastern areas will increase to gale force during the evening as westerly winds veer northwesterly with strong gale to storm force winds continuing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Continuing very windy tonight with strong to gale force west to northwest winds with strong gusts. Showers will become isolated overnight. Winds will gradually ease towards dawn. Temperatures of between 4 and 7 °C.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days is available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/eBxKJ7z52A — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

Monday will be mainly dry with sunshine for much of the country. A little cloudier in the northwest where light patchy rain could occur. Fresh to strong northwest winds will gradually back southwesterly and moderate. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Cloud will thicken in the west towards evening.