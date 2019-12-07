Motorist with six year ban caught driving with cocaine in system in Midlands
Motorist with six year ban caught driving with cocaine in system in Midlands
A motorist who was disqualified from driving for six year and with a six month suspended sentence was stopped by Gardai in Laois on Saturday morning.
The Roads Policing Unit discovered that the vehicle was being driven with no insurance and the driver was found to have cocaine in system.
The driver was charged and the car was seized. A court date will follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on