Gardai appeal for witnesses after 'Hope' sign vandalised in Offaly town
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after an act of vandalism on the 'Hope' sign in Birr.
Gardaí in Birr are appealing for information and any witnesses to the criminal damage of the sign at Camcor Park.
A large number of bulbs were removed and smashed. The incident happened between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, December 4.
