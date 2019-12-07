Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow as Storm Atiyah approaches

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for very windy conditions with a series of weather warnings in place for the entire country.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Ireland states that Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions on Sunday. Strong west to southwest winds will increase gale force in the west of the country through the afternoon and into the evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts.

Westerly winds will reach strong gale to storm force on western and southern coasts. There will be frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder. Strong winds in eastern areas will increase to gale force during the evening as westerly winds veer northwesterly with strong gale to storm force winds contiuning on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Continuing very windy on Sunday night with strong to gale force west to northwest winds with some strong gusts. Showers will become isolated overnight. Temperatures will stay between 4 and 7 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with sunshine developing apart from in the northwest where patchy rain will occur. Strong northwest winds will gradually back southwesterly and moderate. Temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees in the afternoon. Monday night will start mostly dry but rain will spread from the west later and it will become windy again with fresh to strong southerly winds. Temperatures will rise overnight to 10 or 11 degrees by Tuesday morning.