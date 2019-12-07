Met Eireann issues Status Orange Gale Warning due to Storm Atiyah

Met Eireann has this afternoon issued a Status Orange Gale Warning for parts of the Irish coast.

Met Eireann is warning that south to southwest winds will reach gale force later today (Saturday) on all Irish coasts and on the Irish Sea.

Southwest to west winds will further increase strong gale to storm force on Irish coasts from Roche's Point to Slyne Head to Fair Head on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Meanwhile a forecaster has also warned that there could be Status Red Weather Warnings for parts of the country tomorrow.