STORM WARNING: Forecaster warns of possible Status Red Warnings as Storm Atiyah bears down on Ireland

A weather forecaster has warned of possible Status Red Weather Warnings as Storm Atiyah bears down on Ireland.

Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel has warned that forecast models, ECMWF and HIRLAM, have shown an increase of the associated winds from Storm Atiyah, with the ECMWF now indicating maximum wind speeds could reach between 140-150km/h in some exposed Atlantic coastal districts, while the HIRLAM model shows two distinct swathes of damaging winds, one tomorrow afternoon for much of Kerry and West Clare, with another swathe reaching Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo tomorrow night.

In a post on Facebook, Cathal states, "Winds in excess of 140km/h are considerd to be of significant enough strength to warrant a status red weather warning, while the indication that sustained winds in some exposed locations may reach in excess of 100km/h again indicates that status red weather warnings for counties Kerry, Clare, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal Such winds are likely to casue some disruption to power services, telephone lines are likely to be damaged, while small structural damage to buildings is also a possibility."

Cathal also warns of large waves battering the west coast

"Phenomenal sea swells are also likely to accompany Storm Atiyah with wave heights in excess of 40ft likely along parts of the Kerry, Clare, Galway and Mayo coastlines. All water based activities in Atlanntic waters are strongly discouraged on Sunday due to the magnitude of the storm and the force of the ocean. Likewise only essential travel is advised during the storms peak in counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal."

Met Eireann currently has issued four weather warnings associated with Storm Atiyah.

