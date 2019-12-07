Offaly student awarded top university scholarship
Offaly student awarded top university scholarship
Sacred Heart School in Tullamore has congratulated past pupil Sophie Ryan after she received a top scholarship at University College Cork (UCC).
Sophie, who sat her Leaving Cert earlier in 2019, was awarded a Quercus Scholarship by the University College Cork.
She was awarded her scholarship for her musical achievements as a harpist.
Sophie is a now a first year Music and Irish Student in UCC.
