Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend as Storm Atiyah approaches

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend includes four weather warnings issued by Met Eireann which will be in place over Saturday and Sunday.

There are three yellow weather warnings and one orange warning in place.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be ainly dry at first today with just patchy light rain or drizzle. Becoming windy as the day goes on, with moderate west to southwest winds backing southerly and increasing fresh to strong and gusty. Heavy rain will reach the west coast late in the afternoon and will spread quickly eastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Rain early tonight will clear to showers. Some of the showers will be heavy. It will continue windy with strong southerly winds veering westerly as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a very windy day, as Storm Atiyah approaches. The westerly winds will be strongest in the afternoon and evening with potentially damaging gusts. There will be blustery showers throughout the day, some with hail or thunder. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/sVhlHakCI2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2019

Continuing very windy on Sunday night with strong to gale force northwest winds and some strong gusts. Showers will become isolated later in the night. Temperatures will stay between 5 and 8 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be mainly dry with sunshine developing. Strong northwest winds will ease and temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees in the afternoon. Monday night will start dry but rain will spread from the west later and it will become windy again with fresh to strong southerly winds. Temperatures will rise overnight to 10 or 11 degrees by Tuesday morning.