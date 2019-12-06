Three women arrested after series of thefts in Tullamore set to appear in court

Three women arrested in Tullamore following three incidents of theft from retail premises in the town are set to appear in court.

The incidents occurred in Tullamore on Sunday, December 1.

A number of items were taken from each of the three shops but have since been returned. The three females (one in her 30s, and two in their 20s) were arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

They are due to appear in Tullamore District Court on December 18.