Big Christmas Lights switch on in two Offaly towns this weekend

Christmas Lights will be switched on in two Offaly towns this weekend with events planned for both.

Santa Claus will be on hand on Saturday evening in Clara where, in a unique twist, the person to switch on the lights will be the winner of a raffle being run locally. Tickets have been sold for the last few weeks and the lucky winner will be drawn ahead of the switch on.

Meanwhile Ballycumber Christmas Lights Committee is celebrating 20 years in 2019 and a full day is being planned in the village for Saturday.

It starts with a 'Couch to 5K Run' at 2pm starting at the GAA Grounds. From 7pm, the festive season begins with a choral recital followed the switch on of the lights by the All Ireland winning Naomh Ciaran team. There will be mulled wine and lights refreshments with Santa also paying a visit.

The celebrations will continue in Gussies where the All Ireland Final will be replayed and medals for the Couch to 5K will be presented.