'Sad but happy day' as popular Tullamore pharmacist retires after 44 years

It was described as a 'sad but happy day' in Tullamore last Saturday as a popular local pharmacist retired after 44 years.

After 44 years on High Street, Paddy and Olive Carragher from Qurikes Medical Hall is hang up their mortar and pestle as he takes a well earned retirement.

Paddy has been in situ since 1974 and has been dispensing medicines to and helping the people of the town ever since.

A post on Facebook from Quirke's Medical Hall paid tribute to Paddy and Olive.

"And That's a Wrap.....Farewell to two of Tullamore's Finest and true Legends Paddy & Olive Carragher.Its with a heavy heart that we have to say Goodbye to this amazing couple.What an amazing adventure its been so far.High street wont be the same with out them.As they head off in to the sunset ,we want to wish them all the health and happiness they both deserve and to have a wonderful retirement.Its a very sad but happy day at QMH headquarters.Thanks for all the memories folks.Love all the gang at QMH xxxxxx."

The new owner is Donall Boland from Cloneygowan.