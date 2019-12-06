Met Eireann issues weather warnings for very high winds as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings for Sunday that cover the entire country as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland.

There is a Status Orange Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. According to Met Eireann, Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

Met Eireann adds that due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding. The advisory currently covers from 9am on Sunday up to 6am on Monday.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. Met Eireann states that Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. Southwest winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. This advisory is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Met Eireann is expected to issue further updates as Storm Atiyah gets closer to the country.