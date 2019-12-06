Plans to develop houses on site of former garage in Offaly rejected

Plans to build houses on the site of a commercial garage in Offaly have been rejected by Offaly County Council

The developer had planned to demolish an existing commercial garage in Clonbullogue.

Permission was initially granted last year for the construction of five dormer style houses to include four semi-detached homes and one detached property on the site however Christopher Behan subsequently applied to Offaly County Council to build eight new homes on the site.

The development would have consisted of four end-terrace and four mid-terrace houses but those plans have been rejected by Offaly County Council.