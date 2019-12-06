Major funding boost announced for Offaly Sports Partnership

A major funding boost has been announced for Offaly Sports Partnership as part of an investment package from Dormant Accounts Funding.

Offaly Sports Partnership will benefit to the tune of €58,500 for a range of projects.

Crinkle Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub will receive €20,000 of the total funds for Offaly.

A total of €13,500 has been announced for Offaly for the development and delivery of specialised Sports Leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone for learners into employment and also into further education or training.

Offaly Sports Partnership will receive €15,000 in volunteer supports initiative which aims to successfully identify and assist targeted individuals who are volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain community sport and physical activity leadership skills.

A further €10,000 will got to Offaly Sports Partnership as part of the Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports. The fund aims to reduce the barriers to sports participation for people with a disability through the provision of equipment and minor infrastructure.