Offaly company provides over a quarter of a million meals to starving children

In just three years, an Offaly life insurance provider has donated more than 250,000 meals to hungry children in their place of education.

Lion.ie, the on-line life insurance arm of McGowan Insurance, Tullamore, began sponsoring a school in Liberia through international feeding charity Mary’s Meals in 2016.

An insurance company with a conscience, the family run business pledges to feed a child for an entire school year for every life insurance policy sold.

“We chose to sponsor a school instead of giving individual donations as we're in this for the long haul”, says director Nick McGowan. “It's great to be able to see the faces of the students. It makes it more personal. I won't lie though, seeing the sign in the school saying "sponsored by lion.ie" makes us all proud too.

“Providing a quarter of a million meals so far is amazing. When we first started out, we struggled to feed a school for a year. As lion.ie has grown, thanks to the best customers in the world, we are now in a position where we can sponsor another school. We're looking forward to providing 500,000 meals in the next couple of years!”

Mary’s Meals is an international organisation providing daily school meals to children in some of the world’s poorest communities. They are currently feeding over 1.5 million children across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Caribbean. To find out more go to www.marysmeals.ie.